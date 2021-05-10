Memorial services will be held for Elenor Stewart, age 94, of Perham, on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Elenor will be laid to rest in Spruce Grove Union Cemetery in rural Frazee.
