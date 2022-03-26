Elfrida Strand, 95 of Elbow Lake died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Barrett Assisted Living. Funeral Services were held at 3PM on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at United Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake with Pastor Jean Ohman officiating. Burial at Ness Cemetery, rural Elbow Lake.
Elfrida Jean Strand was born on February 17, 1927, the daughter of Sherwin and Bertha (Ness) Ackerson in Denver, Colorado. She was baptized in Denver and confirmed on June 22, 1941, in Elbow Lake. The family moved to Paynesville, Minnesota and then back to the Ackerson Homestead, the Lone Birch Farm, where grandson, Justin Smith and family reside today. Elfrida graduated from the Elbow Lake High School in 1943, then continued her education at Concordia College, graduating with a two year Business Degree.
On July 21, 1947, Elfrida and James Strand were married at the Lone Birch Farm. They moved to Moorhead to finish college and their first daughter, Virginia was born. Briefly residing in Bemidji, they moved to International Falls where their second daughter, Christine was born. In the summer of 1954, they returned to Elbow Lake where they resided the rest of their married lives. Their third daughter, Shelly was born in Fergus Falls in 1959. During this time Elfrida became an insurance agent and worked with her husband, Jim at the Strand Insurance. Elfrida and Jim enjoyed meeting people through E & J Antiques, going to Flea Markets and their antique shop Collector’s Corner, in Fergus Falls. They enjoyed traveling all over the world, traveling to many countries and continents and frequently to Alaska.
Elfrida was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran/United Lutheran Church. She was involved with Lutheran Women Missionary Federation, taught Sunday School, held various offices including the church board, Women’s Circle, and Stephens Ministry. Elfrida was a member of the Eastern Star. She was Grand Martha for the State of Minnesota, Eastern Star Representative to Puerto Rico and the Local Rufus Chapter Worthy Matron, along with other offices. Elfrida was involved with Thorson Community Memorial Library Board where she was President, Viking Library System where she was Board President, Region C Crime Commission Chairwoman and Guardian Ad Litem. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, GFW Study Club, Grant County Museum Board, a Lifetime member of the Grant County Historical Society, Elbow Lake Study Club, Election Judge and Census Worker. Elfrida truly lived a full and productive life.
Memorials are preferred to United Lutheran Church and Knute Nelson Hospice.
She is survived by three daughters, Virginia Strand, Christine and Jim Erickson, and Shelly and Tom Chasten; four grandchildren, Alissa Smith, Jared Smith, Justin and Nicole Smith, and Andrew and Tarah Erickson; six great-grandchildren, Amber and Gabe Meuller, Paton Smith, Shelby Smith, Beckett Smith, and Luna and Helix Erickson; sister, Eileen Blixrud; nephew, Craig and Susan Blixrud; niece, Wendy and Ell Beckmann; and by numerous relatives and friends. Elfrida was preceded in death by her husband, James Strand; brother-in-law, Alden Blixrud; and niece, Julia Blixrud.