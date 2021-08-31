Elias Rajaniemi, 88, of Fort Mohave, Arizona, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, peacefully at his home in Arizona surrounded by loved ones.
Elias was born April 23, 1933, in Pyhajoki, Finland, to Lennart and Senja (Anttila) Rajaniemi. He worked on the family farm until 1956 when he moved to Australia and began working in the copper mines.
In 1961 Elias moved to the United States and worked in the steel industry in Chicago. From there Elias moved to Norwalk, Connecticut, where he went to school for construction and started his career in construction.
On September 12, 1964, Elias married Katri Paasu and they lived in Norwalk, Connecticut, and later in New Canaan, Connecticut. In Connecticut, they welcomed two sons, Glen in 1965 and Asko in 1968.
In 1972 they moved to New Port Ritchie, Florida, where Elias continued working in construction.
In 1977 the family moved to Fergus Falls. In Fergus Falls, Elias eventually started his own construction company and built many homes in Fergus Falls and the surrounding areas.
After retirement from his construction career, Elias and Katri moved to Lake Worth, Florida. In retirement they traveled to a second home in Finland, visited Glen in Arizona, Asko in Minnesota and took many cruises in the Caribbean.
Elias was preceded in death by parents, Lennart and Senja; brother, Vaino and sister, Kerttu.
Elias is survived by his wife, Katri; sons, Glen (Catherine) Rajaniemi, Asko (Teresa) Rajaniemi; brother, Wilho; sister, Elvi; granddaughters, Katri, Anja and Caitlin; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at a later date in Arizona.
