Funeral services will be held for Elizabeth “Betty” (Maloney) Redfield, age 76, of Henning, formerly of Wadena, on Saturday, March 20, 202,1 at 11 a.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Visitation will also resume 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Betty’s family a message of comfort and support.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Redfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.