Elizabeth “Arlis” Hill, 87, a resident of Fergus Falls, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, surrounded by family at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
She was born on February 13, 1934, to Lloyd and Hazel (Josephson) Geyen, in Maple Lake. She attended country school in that area.
On February 24, 1951, she was united in marriage with Floyd Wesley Hill. They lived in Brooklyn Center for 30 years. In 1976, they moved to rural area between Erhard and Elizabeth. After retirement they made their home in Fergus Falls. After the death of her husband, she moved to an apartment in Fergus Falls and created many special friends there. Recently, after a battle with COVID, she was living with family in Fergus Falls. She worked at different places while they raised their family and retired from West Central Turkey Plant. She was fearless when it came to work and would take on any job that needed to be done.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was always willing to lend a helping hand or listening ear, supporting family and friends. She held the name Grandma to more than just her immediate family. She had a fun, kind, spontaneous spirit, that was eager to go with her family and friends whether it was to walk, drive, take a bus tour or jump on a plane. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Floyd; brother-in-law, Jim Dale; two sisters-in-law, Lois Hill and Phyliss Hill, and her parents.
Survivors include her five children: Cindy (Paul) Kopacz of Brooklyn Park, Douglas (Brenda) Hill of Brainerd, Becky Hill of Pelican Rapids, Nanette (Chuck) Albright of Pelican Rapids, and Jenny Hill-Sorum of Fergus Falls; 18 grandchildren, Jegar (Jeni) Dunn, Sunnie Darville, Jason (Kristi) Kopacz, Kristina (Bryce) Bjerke, Elizabeth Lovre, Cassy Moe, Adam (Madeline Nyv) Albright, Noah (Kathryn) Albright, Jessica (Jason Nelson) Valdovines, Caleb Hill, Joshua Albright, Brandon Hill, Brady (Abigail Weaver) Hill, Eli Sorum, Sam Sorum , Jonah Sorum, Levi Sorum, and Pearl Anja Beth Sorum; 13 great-grandchildren, Wesley Darville, Elias Valdovines, Lane Lovre, Luca Kopacz, Beau Bjerke, Henry Kopacz, Marlo Lovre, Sofia Kopacz, Charlie Kopacz, Lydia Moe, Barrett Bjerke, Anika Moe, and Elise Nelson, and sister, Helen Dale.
A celebration of Arlis’ life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Condolences may be sent online at www.olsonfuneralhome.com.