Elizabeth Miller, 78, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Pioneer Cottages in Fergus Falls.
Elizabeth Nan Miller was born March 1, 1945 to Vernon and Margaret (Kempfer) Miller in Fergus Falls. She grew up in Edwards where she attended grade school. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School.
She joined the Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base. She moved to Tacoma, WA where she worked as a legal secretary. It was there that she met and married Del Strickland in 1965.The family moved to the Erhard area in 1970. Elizabeth worked as a legal secretary for Dirks Law Office in Pelican Rapids. In 1980, they moved to Yelm, WA where she managed a feed and tack store. In 1988, she married Fred Keith and later moved to Edwards, where she worked for Miller Drywall and Fleet Farm.
Some of her hobbies included ceramics, gardening, playing piano, and horses. She loved animals and tending to her hobby farm.
Elizabeth was a member of Tonseth Lutheran Church where she played organ. Her best friend, Audrey Wifall started “LL Arabians” a horse boarding business. In addition, she helped with the start up of the Erhard Fourth of July parade.
Preceding her in death were her son, Jason Strickland; grandson, Gabriel Strickland; great-grandson, Lucas Jenkins; parents, Vernon and Margaret Miller; brother, Joel Miller, and brothers-in-law, Morris Wifall and Earl Heen.
Elizabeth is survived by her sons, Bradley (Nanci) Strickland of Enumclaw, WA and Jamie Strickland of Fergus Falls; sister, Helen Heen of Grand Forks, ND; three brothers, Bard (Lorrie) Miller of Pelican Rapids, Byron (Carrie) Miller of Edwards, and Robb (Brenda) Miller of Pelican Rapids; sister-in-law, Carrie (Mrs. Joel) Miller, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A special thank you to Audrey Wifall, her life-long friend and caregiver. Also to the staff at Pioneer Cottages for the care they gave to her.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clergy: Reverend Bob Satterlie.
Interment: Tonseth Cemetery, rural Erhard, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
