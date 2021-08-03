Elizabeth “Liz” Peterson, 89, of Fergus Falls, died on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Elizabeth.
Elizabeth Louise was born on May 11, 1932, in Anoka, the daughter of Andrew and Lucille (Kottke) Lindgren. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran Faith. Liz attended Washington Elementary and later Anoka High School.
On June 10, 1950, she married Roy Carl Peterson at Glen Cary Lutheran Church. To this union came six children, Steven, Andrew, Kerry, Joel, Elizabeth and Robyn.
Liz was a caregiver to many throughout her years and always cared for her family first. Liz and Roy operated Jewett Lake Resort with her children for many years where she treated her guests as if they were family. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting and fishing. Liz enjoyed travelling with Roy from winters spent in Texas and Arizona to travelling to family reunions and the yearly World War II USS Saratoga Reunion they attended every year. Liz cherished spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her loving nature and humor will be missed.
She is survived by her six children, Steven (Rose) Peterson of Amor, Andy (Chris) Peterson of Anoka, Kerry Peterson of Fergus Falls, Joel (Sue) Peterson of Battle Lake, Libby (Lyle) Barth of Elizabeth, and Robyn Peterson of Fergus Falls, brother, Lowell Peterson, sisters-in-law, Lucille Lindgren and Loretta Phillips, brother-in-law, Norman Peterson along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Liz is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Lucille; husband, Roy Peterson; brothers, Floyd, Eugene and Glenn.
Memorial service: 12 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a memorial gathering one hour prior.
Clergy: Rev. Caleb Larson.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.