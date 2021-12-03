Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Larson) Viger, 82, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021, surrounded by family at Ashby Living Center.
Betty was born August 17, 1939, in Fergus Falls, to Walter and Winnifred (Fabian) Larson. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1957 and attended Bethel College (now Bethel University) and the Minnesota School of Business, earning her secretarial degree in 1960.
Betty began dating her high school sweetheart, Roland Viger, 66 years ago at the age of 16. They were married on May 7, 1960, and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They spent their life together on beloved Swan Lake, raising their children and enjoying time with family and friends.
Betty was a devoted homemaker and a bookkeeper for Roland’s businesses. One of her greatest joys was being a member of First Baptist Church (now CrossRoads Church) for 70 years, where she was deeply involved with all aspects of ministry, including Women’s Ministry, Sunday school, church decorating and Properties Council. She was also a member of the Christian Women’s Club for 50 years, serving in leadership positions and leading many Bible studies.
Faith and family were most important to Betty. She accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age, and her faith became the solid foundation of her life, which she lived out through her warm love and support for others. Betty was also a talented entertainer, decorator and crafter. She’ll be remembered for her beautiful Hardanger embroidery, her love for cards and dice, and her many cherished recipes, such as apple pie and her famous Fourth of July ice cream dessert. In her younger years, Betty could be found paddle boating or driving the boat for water skiers on Swan Lake, and this passion for lake life was passed on to her children and grandchildren. In the fall and winter, she and Roland would often spend Sunday afternoons cheering for the Vikings.
Most of all, Betty will be remembered for her sweet personality, warm hospitality and generous nature. After many happy years on Swan Lake, she and Roland transitioned to the Mill Street Residence and then to Ashby Living Center.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, Roland; her devoted daughter, Deb (Marv) Sawtell of Fergus Falls; her cherished daughter-in-law, Teri Viger of Fergus Falls; her treasured grandchildren, Brian (Annalisa) Sawtell of Chaska, Peter (Anna Carlson) Sawtell of Bloomington, Kathryn Sawtell of Robbinsdale, Elise (Adam) Heifort of Fergus Falls, and Jacob (Sarah) Viger of Eden Prairie; her great-grandchildren, Ezra and Asher Sawtell and Theodore Heifort; her sister, Patricia Anderson; and many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Betty is preceded in death by her mother, Winnifred; father, Walter; stepmother, Bertha; brother, Robert Larson; and sons, Mark Viger and infant, David Viger.
Memorials are preferred to Young Life MN22 or First Baptist Church Foundation.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021, at CrossRoads Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Rev. Jim Bjork.
Interment: Sarpsborg Lutheran Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
