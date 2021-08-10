Ellen G. Anderson, 81, of Ashby, died on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Ashby Living Center.
Ellen Grace was born on May 4, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of James and Grace (Decker) Schuringa.
On January 30, 1966, she married Franklin Anderson in Chicago, Illinois. Ellen and Frank moved to Ashby in 1980. Ellen worked at Montgomery Wards, Ashby School, Pelican Healthcare Center and the Broen Home in Fergus Falls. She was a member of the Ashby American Legion Auxiliary and Kvam Lutheran Church.
Her hobbies included sewing, playing bingo and cards at Ashby Assisted Living and spending time with family.
She is survived by her children, David Sterken, Karen Jordan, Eric (Sheri) Anderson, Linda (Kirby) Spangler and Kristin Spangler; grandchildren, Brandon (Kendal) Sethre, Andrew Anderson, Alisha (Tyson) Abbott, Cassandra Jordan, Austin Anderson, Brianna Spangler, Maizy Spangler, Carson Spangler and Carter Spangler; great-grandchildren, Quinn and Peyton Sethre; brother, Donald (Theresa) Schuringa and sister, Marilyn Cerny; brother-in-law, Stanley (Julie) Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin; parents, James and Grace Schuringa; brothers, Melvin Schuringa in infancy, Jacob Schuringa and Melvin Schuringa; sisters, Wilma Howell, Margaret Hardin and Henrietta Shore.
Memorials preferred to the Ashby Legacy Fund or Ashby American Legion Auxiliary.
Memorial service: 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Kvam Lutheran Church in Dalton, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Rev. Mark Johnson.
Interment: Kvam Lutheran Cemetery, Dalton.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Ashby.