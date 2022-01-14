Ellen Marie Doolittle was born on October 6, 1942, in Wadena. Her parents were the late Ralph and Altha (Hay) Doolittle. Ellen graduated from Henning High School with the class of 1960.
On August 16, 1975, Ellen was united in marriage with Dennis “Denny” Ralph Nosbish at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Roseville, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with five children.
Ellen and Denny have owned and operated Denny’s Conoco in Henning since 1979.
On January 6, 2022, Ellen passed away peacefully at the Country Manor in Sartell, at 79 years of age. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Preceding Ellen in death were her parents, Ralph and Altha Doolittle; and her granddaughter, Paige Nosbish.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 47 years: Denny Nosbish of Henning; children, Ron (Renee) Westad of LeClaire, Iowa, Tim (Wendy) Nosbish of Richville, Sheila (Riakos) Ali of Carson City, Nevada, Denise Kern of Somerset, Wisconsin, and Kirk (Kristie) Nosbish of Sartell; grandchildren, Amber Westad, Caleb Westad, Bree Tripp, Tia Gurges, Luke Fullerton, Jordan Fullerton, Ryan Nosbish, Hope Nosbish, Cole Nosbish, Cody Lex, Bradley Lex, Tara Lex-Kaufenberg, Jordan Anderson-Nosbish, Austin Kern, Harrison Kern, Preston Kern, Maxwell Nosbish, Korinne Nosbish, Aidan Fuchs and Soren Fuchs; great-grandchildren, Mike Gurges, Doug Gurges, Pyper Fullerton, Ali Tripp, Ella Tripp, Lex Kaufenberg, Autumn Kaufenberg and Incenzo Holzman; siblings, Brian (Grace) Doolittle, Brent (Judy) Doolittle; nieces and nephews, Gabe Doolittle, Nathaniel Doolittle, John Doolittle, Carly Johnson; her beloved doggies Bela and Bixby.
