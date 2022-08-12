Elliott Melby, 48, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls after a short battle with cancer.
He was born on August 6, 1974 to Timothy and Carol (Becker) Melby in Fergus Falls.
Elliott attended High School in Fergus and went to Rasmussen College.
Elliott held many manufacturing jobs and enjoy music and playing the guitar. “Embers” his cat traveled to California and back with him.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Milton (Evelyn) Becker and Jerry Melby; aunt, Dee Melby; cousins; Richard Melby and Chuck Christenson; nephew, Andrew McMahon.
He is survived by his children, Vicki (Dushko Azmanov) Azmanova and Lilly; parents; sister, Penni Melby; brother, Mark (Heidi) Melby; grandma, Geraldine Melby; girlfriend, Joey Taylor; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: one hour prior to the time of sharing at the funeral home
Time of sharing: 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend Kate Bruns.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
