Elof Norgren Jr., 88, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at his residence.
Elof Martin Norgren Jr. known as Sonny, was born on July 7, 1932, to Elof and Anna Norgren. He attended School District 37 receiving a diploma June 22, 1945, and then helped out on the family farm until he enlisted in the Army in 1956. He served active duty in Germany from 1956 to 1958 and then in the Army Reserves until 1962. He enjoyed his time in the service.
After returning from Germany, he took over the family farm with his brother, Kermit, raising Herefords and when Kermit could no longer farm with him, he continued on his own producing some of the best hay in the area.
Sonny was a steward of the earth loving everything about Mother Nature. He loved farming, gardening, hunting, fishing, trapping, bird watching, and in his later years he really enjoyed seeing the deer and turkeys that passed through his place and visiting with whomever stopped in to chat.
Sonny passed away on the farm he spent his entire life on.
He is survived by his sister, Janice (Charles) Vansgness; sister-in-law, Diana Norgren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. John Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his longtime friend, Bonitta Anderson; siblings, Eleanora (Eugene) Holt, Ruth (Herbert) Thom, Mae (Harold) Haugen, Joyce (Robert) Thom, Fern (Carlton) Stras, LaVerne (Garnet) Johnson, and Kermit Norgren.
Blessed be the memory of Sonny Norgren.
Visitation will be half an hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. John Cemetery in Elizabeth.
The Rev. Craig Palach will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.