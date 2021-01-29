Elroy Edward Erickson was born on February 3, 1944, in Grand Forks, to Alvin and Bernice (Hanson) Erickson. He passed away on January 24, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 76.
Growing up in Grand Forks, Elroy graduated from Central High in 1962. Elroy played hockey from a young age and won three state championships with his high school team as an outstanding defenseman. He was also active in Boys Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Elroy joined the army after high school and served in Vietnam. Elroy and Judy (Holter) were married in March of 1964. After serving in the military, Elroy felt called into the ministry. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1980 and the Lutheran Brethren seminary of Fergus Falls, in 1983. He served churches in Bozeman, Montana, Everett, Washington and Vancouver, Washington, before becoming a full-time hospice chaplain at Southwest Washington Medical Center for 25 years. He performed numerous weddings and had the privilege of officiating at over 1,100 funerals, sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. After retirement he served two years as a visitation pastor in Fargo.
Elroy was an avid Sioux hockey fan and a competitive pinochle player. The hospice nurses will attest to many rousing games of Spoons. He enjoyed going on road trips throughout the USA and he and Judy went on several cruises. He refused to go anywhere he had to fly and was waiting for bridges to be built to Hawaii and Norway.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harlan, daughter, Shanna and grandson, Nolan. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, son, Sean (Ruth) of Columbus, Montana, daughter, Sonja Baudoin (Brent Johnson) of Vancouver, Washington , daughter, Suzanne (Dan) Dubisar of Terrebonne, Oregon, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother, Allen (Alana) Erickson of Grand Forks, and sister, Kay Erickson (Todd Axdahl) of Devils Lake, North Dakota. A funeral service will be held at West Funeral Home in West Fargo, on February 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. with burial at the veterans cemetery in Fargo at 1 p.m. A second memorial service will be held on February 27 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Free Lutheran in Mesa, Arizona. Memorials may be sent to Special K Ranch, P.O. Box 479, Columbus, MT 59019 or Desert Manna Food Pantry, 590 N 96th St, Mesa, AZ 85207.