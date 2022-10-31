Elroy Hexum

Elroy Hexum, age 89, a resident of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Pelican Valley Senior Living, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota surrounded by family and friends.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?