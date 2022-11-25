Elsie Emery
1942-2022
Elsie E. Emery, 79, of rural Erhard, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 unexpectedly at her residence.
Elsie Eileen Thom was born December 24, 1942 to Edwin and Mary (Frazier) Thom in Friberg Township. She was baptized and confirmed at Tonseth Lutheran Church. She attended school in Edwards, graduated from Pelican Rapids High School, and later attended Fergus Falls Community College.
On July 20, 1963 Elsie married Robert Emery at Central Lutheran Church near Pelican Rapids. They made their home in Friberg Township where they have lived since.
Through the years she worked as a secretary in the Fergus Falls public schools, followed by Rosenblatt’s as a seamstress, then at West Central Turkey Plant, and area restaurants. She was employed as a caregiver at Lake Region Hospital for a time, then became the Stephen Minister and worked as Minister of Visitation at Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard.
Elsie served her Lord through her care and compassion for her family, friends and all those that knew her. Her legacy of love continues today in how she instilled her passion and empathy for people in her children and grandchildren. Her interests were what her husband, children and grandchildren were interested in. She always vocalized how proud she was of us all. She shared Robert’s passion for nature as they enjoyed their time on their land, walking in the woods, looking for wildflowers, fishing and most of all birdwatching and feeding the wildlife at their home. Her love for flower gardening was evident both indoors and out. She was a fabulous cook, seamstress, quilter and enjoyed many craft projects. She had voiced the day of her passing how content and blessed she felt spending her days at her home with Robert. We will miss most, her huge smile and contagious laughter.
Preceding her in death were her parents; parents-in-law; three sisters, Darlene as an infant, Lorraine Meder, and Audrey Kuehl; a brother, James Griffin, and twin grandsons, Andrew and Erik Colosky.
Elsie is survived by her husband, Robert of Erhard; two daughters, Pamela (David) Colosky and Arlinda (Ted) Tollefson all of Pelican Rapids; six grandchildren, Chelsey (Austin) Aasness, Alyssa (Masson) Price, Dillon Colosky, Brianna Colosky, Nathan (Brittany) Tollefson, and Derek (Tess Hubbard) Tollefson; three great-grandchildren, Lindy and Maxwell Aasness and Everhett Price; sisters, Mary Meder of Fergus Falls, Beverley (John) Keil of Dent, and Barbara (Merlin) Kjono of Fergus Falls, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Pastor Anna Monke-Gervais.
Interment: Tonseth Cemetery, rural Erhard, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.