Elsie M. Kugler, 95, of Fergus Falls, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Elsie Margaret was born on January 24, 1925, in Erhard Township at the family home, the daughter of Charles Magnus and Mary (Lekve) Norgren. She was 1 of 10 children and was baptized and confirmed at Bagstevold Church in Erhard. Elsie attended School District No. 17 east of Erhard and was active in 4-H.
On December 17, 1941, she married Ormon Edwin Kugler at Trinity Lutheran Church of Fergus Falls. The couple resided near the Kugler home and raised three children, Darrel, Connie and Judy. In 1942 they purchased a homestead in Friberg Township where they continued to farm until retirement. In 1995, Ormon and Elsie moved to Fergus Falls. In 2014, she moved to Riverbend and in 2019 to PioneerCare.
She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid.
Her hobbies included flowers, gardening, baking, playing cards and spoiling her grandchildren. Elsie was famous for her lefse and jelly roll. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Mary; husband, Ormon; son, Darrel; siblings, Jen, Alice, Myrtle, Lorraine, Marie, Lars, Carl, Inar and Cliff; and a son-in-law, Ramond Harthun.
She is survived by two daughters, Connie(Jerry) Nelson of Detroit Lakes, and Judy Harthun of Dent; five grandsons, Vance (Heidi) Harthun, Trent (Carrie) Harthun and Trevan (Naomi) Harthun, Brad (Mandy) Nelson, Blake (Nikki) Nelson, 16 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Laranda, Kendra, Brianna (fiancé, Mitch), Tristan, Kaiden, Elsie and Clara Harthun, Noah, Samuel, Caleb, Isaac, Uriah, Drew, Anna and Marin Nelson, and great great-grandchild, Ann Harthun along with numerous, nieces, nephews and host of friends.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and continuing one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Veterans Memorial Park, located behind Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. For those unable to attend, a livestream of Elsie’s service will be available on her memorial page at www.GlendeNilson.com.
The Rev. Craig Palach will officiate.
Interment will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, East Friberg Township.
Arrangements: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.