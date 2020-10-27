Elwood “Woody” Wayne Johnson, age 80, of Grafton, North Dakota, formerly of Fergus Falls, passed away October 24, 2020, at Lutheran Sunset Home, Grafton, North Dakota. He was in the care of his four children the last three years of his life, while battling Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease bravely.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, Friday, October 30, 2020, 11 a.m., with a public visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery Columbarium. Father Dale Lagodinski will preside. As family members are traveling from throughout the nation, social distancing and masks will be required.
Woody was born July 19, 1940, in Bagley, to Wallace and Luella (Staehnke) Johnson. He and four siblings were raised on a farm, dear to his heart, near Clearbrook. He attended Clearbrook country school as a young child. After his high school completion, he attended Hanson Trade School in Fargo, training as a machinist.
Proud of a long career as a machinist, Elwood retired from MinnDak Farmer’s Cooperative, Wahpeton. He spoke often of his admiration for many co-workers he felt fortunate to learn and work with. He enjoyed serving on the SouthEast Water User’s board. Elwood possessed talent as a carpenter and built many homes throughout his life. He especially loved detail work and loved to design. He accomplished the goal of receiving a pilot’s license and flew his Piper Cherokee for several years. He enjoyed trips south to Texas and Arizona in retirement.
Elwood met and married Luella Rask in 1960. They raised four children, impressing on them the importance of God, family and work ethic. Family camping at area lakes and mountain vacation road trips filled summers with great memories.
Elwood married Susan Sproul in 1991. Their union ended in 2017.
Elwood is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Darwin and Truman Johnson, and two grandchildren, Jerrod Klosterman and Amber Johnson.
Survivors include four children, Penny (Roger) Klosterman, Wahpeton; Sonya (Rick) Beyer, Grafton, North Dakota; Chad (Daniele) Johnson, Redmond, Washington, and Leonard (Lisa) Johnson, Folsom, California. He will be lovingly remembered by nine grandchildren, Evan Klosterman, Michelle Hoffert, Heather and Wyatt Beyer, Cecilia, Tony, Alexandra, Isabel and Nicole Johnson, as well as four great-grandchildren, Henry and Elise Klosterman and Evelyn and Noah Hoffert, along with two siblings, Bob Johnson, Zion, Illinois and Sharon Greeley, Superior, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Lutheran Sunset Home, Grafton, North Dakota.
Elwood’s care has been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home where you may view a livestream of his service or leave kind words for his family at www.vertinmunson.com.