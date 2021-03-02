Emil John Genzler, 92, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls surrounded by family.
Emil was born April 28, 1928, to Imo and Sadie (Niemann) Genzler in Hitchcock, South Dakota. In his early years, he helped on the family farm. He joined the Air Force, while in the Air Force he married Geraldine Gebhardt in Aberdeen, South Dakota on April 19, 1949. Emil was honorably discharged in 1952, after serving in Texas and Illinois. They lived in Kerkhoven, for many years before moving to Fergus Falls in 1996. He was an auto mechanic and then the manager on a turkey farm.
He was a member of Kerkhoven Lutheran Church and also a member of several American Legion posts.
He liked to garden, fish and put jigsaw puzzles together. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Geraldine; his parents; two sisters; two brothers, and a great-granddaughter, Coral Goulet.
Emil is survived by six children: Juanita (Marvin) Goulet of Fergus Falls, Lorita “Jean” (Lee) Jeseritz of Kerkhoven, Sadie (Mike) Cortez of Kerkhoven, Callie (Dave) Filbert of Fergus Falls, Gaylene Erato of Fergus Falls, and Candi (Nolan) Dunham of Rothsay; nine grandchildren: Richard Goulet, Thomas (Mallory) Goulet, Wade (Anessa) Jeseritz, Chad (Ronelle) Jeseritz, James (Kris) Cortez, David (Denice) Cortez, Kari (Corey) Hanson, Michael Erato, and Aaron Erato; seventeen great-grandchildren: Atlanta Goulet, Taitym Faulkner, Dalton Faulkner, Berkley Faulkner, Sutherlyn Faulkner, Alexis (James) Faulkner, Luke Jeseritz, Brylee Jeseritz, Jared Cortez, Kelsey Cortez, Braydon Cortez, Rebekah Cortez, Colin Cortez, Connor Hanson, Owen Hanson and Lydia Hanson, and a brother, Orville Genzler of Lakeville.
A private graveside service will be held. Please refer back to Emil’s tribute wall for a recording of the graveside service.
Public visitation will be 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Chaplain Aaron Christensen will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.