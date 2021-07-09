Emily J. Eggen, 79, of Fergus Falls, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Emily Jane was born on July 29, 1941, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Fred John and Inez Anne (Thom) Beske of German nationality. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church of Elizabeth. She attended Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1959. She then worked at OtterTail Power Company as a secretary/stenographer.
On August 5, 1961, she married Barnard “Barney” H. Eggen at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls. The couple resided in rural Fergus Falls before moving to North Carolina for two years and then returned to rural Fergus Falls where they most recently resided.
She was a member of Zion Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church of Dalton where she was a member of the Parish Sisters. She also served as a parish organist and enjoyed singing. She was a member of the Underwood Town & Country Homemakers and Women’s Study Club.
She especially enjoyed listening to classical music, rummage sales,knitting, crocheting, gardening, square dancing and waltzing.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Fred and Inez, husband Barnard “Barney” Eggen and great grandchild, Gabriella Vorderbruggen.
Her family includes three children, Scott (Isa) Eggen of Maplewood, Rebecca (Bryan) Hauschild of New Mexico, and Serianna Eggen (Ryan Hamilton) of Dalton; five grandchildren, Margo Eggen, Emery and Jetta Hamilton, Katie and Abby Hauschild; three sisters, Barbara Ann (Bud) Martin of Bella Vista, Arkansas., Constance Inez (Joel) Grothmann of Fargo, and Anita Marie (Donald) Anderson of Northfield along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A memorial is being held this Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton.