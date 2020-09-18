Emma Lou Frazier of Perham, passed away at The Thomas House in Perham on September 8, 2020, at 93 years of age. Services in Nashville, Arkansas will be scheduled when it is safe. Lou would not have wanted to put anyone at risk of COVID-19.
