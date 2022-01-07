Eric Gronner
1945-2022
Rick Gronner, 76, of rural Underwood, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at his residence.
Eric “Rick” William Gronner was born August 28, 1945, to John and Catherine (Henney) Gronner in Topeka, Kansas. He graduated from Underwood High school in 1963. After high school he attended Wahpeton Science Vocational College, graduating in 1965. He then went to Bemidji State University earning his Bachelor of Science degree, graduating in 1968.
Rick was a member of the U.S. Navy-Seabees from 1968 to 1971, serving in Vietnam. He was awarded the E5 Seabee and Navy Achievement Medal with Combat. He moved to Owatonna where he met his wife Linda Kutz; they were married June 23, 1973, in Highmore, South Dakota. The couple lived in Fergus Falls and then moved to Underwood. He was an auto mechanics teacher in Owatonna and Fergus Falls. He was also a service manager at Fergus International. He taught cocational auto mechanics at Wadena and Detroit Lakes technical colleges. He was the assistant service manager at Minnesota Motors. Rick ended his career as the vocational auto mechanics teacher in Fergus Falls, retiring in 2007.
Rick was a member of the Underwood American Legion, Sverdrup Township Supervisor for 37 years, a Boy Scout leader, and a Lakeview Sunset Memorial Garden board member.
He enjoyed building and repairing anything for anyone — family or friend — watching his children and grandchildren play sports, reading, engine building, duck hunting and snowmobiling with the boys. His favorite hobby was crew chiefing a race team and working on anything “Green Acres” related.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Jon Gronner; sister, Joan Gronner; and nephew, Jon Gronner.
Rick is survived by his wife, Linda Gronner of Underwood; his children, Jeffrey (Mona) Gronner of Cromwell, Chad (Sarah) Gronner of Underwood, and Jennifer (Brady) Roisum of Battle Lake; grandchildren, Bailey Gronner, Jaden Gronner, Mya Gronner, Brenden Gronner, Jorja Gabrielson, John Gronner, Jax Gronner, Bradyn Roisum, Marcus Roisum, and Roland Roisum; sister, Sally Michener; niece, Katy Michener; nephew, Dan Michener; great-niece, Kristina Michener; great-nephew, Eric Michener; and numerous friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Minnesota Veterans Home Fergus Falls Activities Department or the Otter Tail County Historical Society.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Rev. Robert Kersten.
Interment: Lakeview Sunset Memorial Gardens, Underwood, at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to olsonfuneralhome.com.