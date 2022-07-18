Eric Joseph Montgomery, 54 years old, died June 9, 2022 in Colorado Springs, CO.
Eric was born in Duluth, MN on November 17, 1967 to Edward and Ericka Montgomery. He was the youngest of seven children.
At a young age, Eric moved with his family to North St. Paul, MN, Phoenix, AZ and San Francisco, CA before settling in Underwood, MN. Eric graduated from Underwood High School in 1985. He joined the Army in 1986, trained in Fort Carson, CO, was a Sergeant Cannon Crew Member and served in Desert Storm. He was honorably discharged in 1993. He remained living in Colorado Springs and lived there for over 30 years.
Eric was united in marriage to Gayle Lanrum in 1994. He was a very proud step dad and grandpa. He loved his family. Their marriage may have ended but they remained best of friends.
Eric worked as a prison guard for many years. He took great pride in his job. Eric was a fun, go lucky kinda guy. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He really enjoyed fishing with his brother and #1 dog, Snickers. He was always full of surprises. His mom is going to miss these visits. We all are.
Eric loved living in Colorado Springs. He loved the mountains, they were totally breathtaking.
We will miss him in so many ways. We love you, son, brother, uncle, friend.
Eric is survived by his mother Ericka, friend Gayle Montgomery, brother James Montgomery(Caroline) of Fergus Falls, sisters, Carmen Welch(Joseph) of Fergus Falls, Peggy Montgomery of N. St. Paul and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward, brothers Michael, Perry, Edward and grandparents.
Eric will be buried at Fort Snelling, August 1, 2022 at 9:45 am with military honors. Condolences can be mailed to Ericka Montgomery c/o Carmen Welch, 821 S Whitford Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537
