Funeral services will be held for Eric Underdahl, age 54, of New York Mills, on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in New York Mills. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Eric's family a message of comfort and support.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services of New York Mills.
To plant a tree in memory of Eric Underdahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.