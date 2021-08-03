Ernest John “Ernie” Adamec, 65, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, August 1, 2021, at his residence.
Ernest was born July 24, 1956, to Ernest and MaryAnn (Gobernatz) Adamec in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1974. He went on to attend Detroit Lakes Technical College for auto service and foreign car mechanics and also Bemidji Technical College for auto machinist II.
He was employed by Universal Frozen Foods in Park Rapids, Metz Baking Company/Sara Lee Bakery Group, Mid-America Dairymen/Dairy Farmers of America, Otter Tail Ag Enterprises LLC/Green Plains Renewable Energy all in Fergus Falls. He retired from Green Plains in December 2020. Ernie held a Chief B state of Minnesota boiler engineer license.
On September 21, 1991, he married Judith Torvinen in Menahga. They made their home in the country just outside of Fergus Falls. They enjoyed hours in the yard and on the porch overlooking the lake. They enjoyed gardening and watching the wildlife.
Ernest was more tenderhearted than he let on. He enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycling and cross-country skiing in his younger years. His favorite TV shows were “Gold Rush,” the 2020 Olympics, “Alaska the Last Frontier,” and “Deadliest Catch.” He loved to sit on the porch and relax.
Preceding him in death were his father and mother.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Judy of Fergus Falls; his cats and dog, Katie; brother and sisters-in-law, Joseph (Edward) Adamec and Janet Adamec; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Randy and Joy Torvinen, and Alan and Bev Torvinen; nieces and nephews, Joseph and Jessica Adamec, Jason Adamec, Tara and Jake Lufsky, Cary Torvinen and Melanie Johnsen, Diane and Darren Kraabel, Cassie Torvinen and Chad Smith, Chris Torvinen, Nathan Torvinen, and great-nieces and nephews, Zoey, KayCee and Alana Lufsky, Owen and Colson Torvinen, Taylor, Allison and Kaitlin Kraabel, Mylah Torvinen; aunts, Avis Gobernatz and Peggy Maki, plus many cousins and friends.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial service: 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Chuck Kampa.
Interment: 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Menahga City Cemetery, Fifth Street SE, Menahga, MN 56464.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.