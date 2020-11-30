Ernest Kubitz, 82, of Pelican Rapids, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Sanford Hospice House in Fargo.
Ernest (Ernie) Eugene Kubitz was born February 19, 1938, to William (Bill) and Yolanda (Kenyon) Kubitz in Friberg township in Minnesota where he was raised on the family farm.
On August 25, 1956, Ernie married Joyce Mae Svare at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. They lived in Dalton and he worked for Ted Delzer while living in a small trailer. In 1957, they moved to the Fargo-Moorhead area where he started his 19-year career at the Fargo Foundry. They lived in Fargo, until 1960 when he built the family a home in Sabin, where they lived until 1972 when they moved to rural Pelican Rapids and started dairy farming. Ernie and Joyce retired from farming in 2005.
Family was very important to Ernie. Not only his children and grandchildren but the children’s spouses and step-grandchildren were treated like his own.
He enjoyed many years of deer hunting with the children and grandchildren. His pride and joy was his 1967 candy apple red pickup. His favorite pastime in recent years was working on jigsaw puzzles and watching the wildlife around his home.
Ernie will be greatly missed by his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Yolanda; daughter, Cynthia (Cindy); brothers, William (Billy) and Gerald.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Randy (Jackie), Jeffrey (Lori), Sheila (Dennis) Fry, Kevin (Mary) and Michelle (Todd) Morken; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald, Marlin, Gert, Lorice, Rebecca, Luella and Glendora.
Public walk-through visitation will be 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard. The service will be livestreamed also. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Ernest’ tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
The Rev. Brad Soenksen will officiate.
Interment will be at Central Lutheran Cemetery, Pelican Rapids
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.