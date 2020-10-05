Ernest Melby passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Ernest (known to all as Ernie) was born in Dalton, to Ralph and Mabel (nee Dahlager) graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1950. Ernie joined the Navy where he participated in rescue operations for the Andrea Doria.
He attended the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in business. He had a long career as a manager at the Minnesota Department of Transportation, retiring in 1992.
Ernie traveled extensively with friends and family, in the Navy, on motorcycle and flying his own private plane. He was a master of home projects, frequently helping everyone who knew him. Ernie enjoyed crossword puzzles, classical music, storytelling, and his many dogs. He was a fan of ham sandwiches, grapes, and Werther’s candy. Most of all, Ernie loved his family.
Preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Georgia.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 49 years, Mary Jane (nee Hartman); his eight siblings; children, Lora Rypern, Steven (Maddie) Melby, Daniel (Rani) Melby, and Ann (Darrin) Kron; grandchildren, Espen and Truls Rypern; Eleanor, Stephanie and Paul Melby; Dalton Melby; and Ayden, Schuyler and Serianna Kron.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Oct. 10, 2020 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Highway 96 West, Shoreview. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will be 12 p.m. Monday Oct. 12 at Zion Cemetery, Dalton.