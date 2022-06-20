Ervin Langseth, 89, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Shady Oak by Phelps Mill.
Ervin Olaf Langseth was born July 25, 1932, at the Fergus Falls hospital. His dad told him when he sold the 1932 farm crop there wasn’t enough money to pay the hospital bill. He was the youngest child of the late Olaf and Clara J. (Thompson) Langseth. His late siblings were Gladys, Orris, Julian, Melvin, Leroy, and Bernice.
He attended the Seeba School across the road from his home farm. He graduated from the Fergus Falls High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army Reserve where he became sergeant during the Korean Conflict.
He had many passions; he was an artist doing pencil drawings and paintings. He was a builder, making duck boats and low-profile speed boats, which he raced before the war. He was a life long taxidermist putting life like look into hundred of animals. He was a hunter that enjoyed archery and filling his shop with his own trophies.
He made his living farming, dairy, hog, beef then in grain farming.
In September 1997 he married Dori Eckhardt. His passions changed again. He became an avid gardener filling his yard with eleven flower beds and a large vegetable garden. He also welded numerous yard pieces of art. His wife took up the archery and dark house spearing passion which put more trophies in his shop. After her death the flower gardens remained his passion.
His greatest life long passion was his involvement with Stavanger Church. He shared his faith with the men at church and the pastors and friends that he hunted with. He opened up his farmstead for many church gatherings. He was often heard saying, “Thank you Jesus.”
A special thanks to Sherlock and Coleen Houge for making their home his for the last two years, and to our friend, Becky Engleson, who helped us keep him living on the farm previous to moving to Shady Oak.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Stavanger Lutheran Church, rural Fergus Falls, MN, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Pastor Eric Reese
Interment: Stavanger Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
