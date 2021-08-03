Ervin Schoon, 90, of rural Underwood, died on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Broen Home in Fergus Falls.

 

Funeral service: Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Tordenskjold Lutheran Church, Underwood.

 

Visitation: Wednesday, August 4 from 5-7 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls and one hour prior to the service at the church.

 

Clergy: Rev. Mark Johnson and Dan Hurner.

 

Interment: Tordenskjold Cemetery, Underwood.

 

Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.

 

