Ethel Maack

EPSON MFP image

Ethel J. Maack passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the age of 100, in Bertha, Minnesota, surrounded by family.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?