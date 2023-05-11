Ethel J. Maack passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the age of 100, in Bertha, Minnesota, surrounded by family.
Ethel Jane was born September 29, 1922, in Elliot, ND, to parents Walter and Lena Seelye. She received her education from the Elliot country school. After completing her schooling, she helped many of her family members with farming and household responsibilities. On December 10, 1942, she was united in marriage to Lyle D Maack at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN. To this union five children were born: Dwight, Sharon, Susan, Michael, and Shelly.
Throughout her life, Ethel loved her land. She enjoyed gardening, especially her iris garden, canning and mowing the hay for her sheep. She loved sewing, and quilting. Every Thursday she participated in a quilting bee with her friends and relatives. Most of her family members have been blessed with one of the hundreds of quilts made during Thursday afternoons. Ethel was also a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN.
Ethel is preceded in death by her husband Lyle; children Dwight Maack and Susan Dohrer; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her children Sharon (Greg) Eide, Michael (Dawn) Maack, Shelly (Ryan) Switters; 11 grandchildren: Christopher, Sarah, Joshua, Kyle, Matthew, Kelli, Megan, Dustin, Brittany, Chase, Kelsey, Jonathan; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The quintessential farm wife, survivor of the depression, full of faith, love, and grit. A beautiful centenarian. Heaven has gained another angel, Fly high Ethel.
Funeral to be held Friday, May 12, 2023, at 11 AM at Faith Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN.
A visitation will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 4-6 PM with a prayer service at 5:30 PM at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will continue at the church an hour prior to the funeral service.
Burial following the service at Trinity-Faith Cemetery in Fergus Falls, MN.
