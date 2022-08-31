Eugene Gwin

Gwin, Eugene Howard “Gene” age 85 of Elbow Lake, MN passed away on August 24th, 2022. Gene was preceded in passing by his parents, Charles “Charlie” Gwin and Hilda H. Gwin, brother Stanley Gwin, Delores Jensen Gwin and Susan Connors Gwin. He is survived by his Children – Cheryl (Steve) Fitzgerald, Craig (Mona) Gwin Sr, Robert “Bob” Gwin, Nancy (Eric) Oquist, Bonnie (Barry) Eustice, Karol (David) Akerman, Janelle (John) Weber, Lisa Gwin, Kay (Doug) Lund, Dawn Haglund, Jo (Nate) Musel Parr. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins.

