Eugene C. Moore, 83, of Breckenridge, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge.
Eugene was born June 6, 1937, on the family farm near Foxhome, to Matt and Velma Moore. He attended country school and Campbell School.
On June 23, 1957, he was married to his high school sweetheart, Patricia Steenbock at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Campbell. They made their home near Foxhome. Then in 1965, they moved to Everdel1 where they raised their children and farmed. He loved the farm.
Gene enjoyed deer hunting and pheasant hunting with family and friends. He loved to snowmobile in Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, trail riding on horseback in Maplewood State Park, Hankinson, North Dakota Sandhills, Colfax, North Dakota grasslands and Medora, North Dakota, travel with Patricia, his family, and his church friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Jodie (Randy) Anderson of Hutchinson, and their children, Courtney (fiancé Justin Antwiler) of McKinney, Texas and Britney (Dan) Guenther of Hutchinson; son, Jeff (Ruth) Moore of Breckenridge and their children, Jed (Amanda) Moore of Nisswa and Dustin (Megan) Moore of Wahpeton; sister, Shirley (John) Bertram of Foxhome, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Walk-through visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home Funeral in Fergus Falls.
Service will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Live-stream available at the funeral home website.
The Rev. John Andrews will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
