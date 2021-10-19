Eugene “Gene” Douglas Norgren, age 68, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Riverfront on Main, Pelican Rapids, following a valiant battle with Lewy body dementia.
Gene was born at Fergus Falls, Sept 16, 1953, to Oscar “Lars” Norgren and Joy (Landburg) Norgren. After living in California and Fergus Falls, Gene moved with his family to Pelican Rapids at age 12 where he graduated from high school and remained the rest of his life. Gene attended community college and, except a few years when he worked as a bass pro fisherman and fishing guide, Gene worked as a cross-country truck driver.
He was an avid fisherman, hunter and motorcyclist from the time he was a small boy. Gene was a lifelong member of Bassmasters and North American Hunt Club. As a friend of the environment, throughout his years Gene planted hundreds of trees and cared for all wildlife, especially in the cold and deep snow of winter. Gene had a quick wit, a kind and generous heart, a soft-spoken approach to life, and a great admiration of family and friends.
Gene is survived by sisters: Sandra Drevecky, Askov; Vicki (Michael) Hagerty, Delano; brother, Wayne (Diane) Norgren, Fergus Falls; nephews and nieces: David, Dennis and Douglas Fagerstrom, Mark Bredahl II, Sheila Gustafson, Ammy Norgren and Jodi Shefland; great-nieces and nephews and numerous cousins and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, Erhard. Visitation will be one hour prior.