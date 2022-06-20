Eugene Merle Sandahl 82, of rural Clitherall, died Wednesday June 15th, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society Center in Battle Lake, MN after a courageous fight with various health issues. There will be a visitation from 1:00 to 4:00 on Saturday July 2nd, 2022 at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake, MN.
Gene was born on January 29th, 1940 on a farm in rural Vining to Thorfin and Bessie (Underhill) Sandahl. At the age of 5, the family moved down the hill to what became the family farm site. They moved into Battle Lake when Gene was 12 where he attended the Battle Lake School up until the 8th grade. Formal school was not for him and he felt that living life lessons and experiences was the best type of schooling for him.
Gene joined the US Army January 16th, 1958 where he proudly served until discharge on January 15th, 1961. He was a Military Police Officer and then worked as a mechanic and shop foreman. While serving, he was able to arrange the purchase of school land that bordered the old family farm site. This land became known to family and friends as the "Forty" and he was able to construct a hunting cabin out of an old log home. The "Forty'' was Gene's pride and joy and has been enjoyed by so many people over the years.
On December 28th, 1962, he married Patricia "Pat" Olson who he met at the Rainbow Pavilion in Henning. Gene and Pat were married for 57 years before her death September 16th, 2019. They lived in the Clitherall area all of their married life with their house on West Battle Lake being their last home. The lake home has also been a source of enjoyment for many family and friends. Pat always referred to it as "Gene's Dream"
Gene was a self taught mechanic and he specialized in heavy equipment repair. He owned a gas station and garage in Clitherall and then moved on to work for companies such as Mark's Sand and Gravel, Dodge Dealership, Duenow Trucking and Dieseth Specialty and then was able to become self-employed with his own service truck under Gene's Equipment Repair. He serviced many companies around the county and took great pride in the work he did.
Gene was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed many hobbies such as wood working and repairing and building guns. He served on the various boards for the city of Clitherall as well as the Clitherall Sportsman's Club. He was a member and one-time president of the local chapter of Muskies Inc. Gene was a strong believer in family and even as a young man helped with the care of his nieces, nephews and other family members. He loved spending time with all his family but especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gene was a very loved son, brother, uncle, father and friend but most of all grandpa. Gene was known for his storytelling and he lived a life that gave him plenty of stories to share.
Gene is survived by daughters Danette (David) Brannen and Daneen Hampel; son Daniel Sandahl; grandchildren Chelsea Brannen, Stephanie (John) Kroger, Taylor (Adam) Johnson, Hunter (Koral) Brannen and McKenna (Shane) Brannen; great grandchildren Liam Banaian, Peter and Josephine Kroger, LIllian Brannen, Ellen and baby boy (due in July) Johnson; sister Elaine Biederman; very special step sister-in-law and brother-in-law Linda and Dennis Dirkman; step sister-in law Carol (Duane) Hanson; step brother-in-law Mike Doolittle; very special friends Ron and Shari Gunderson and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife Pat; parents Thorfin and Bessie Sandahl; brother Oliver (Ann) Sandahl; sisters Irene (Iver) Listrom, Lillian (John) Groom, Marion (Wilton) Godel; brother-in-laws Carl Biederman and Wes Olson; mother-in-law Dena Tenney and step father-in-law Arvid Tenney: step sister-in-law Judy Doolittle.
A special thank you to the Fargo VA Hospital Oncology, Palliative Care and Infusion Center staff, the Battle Lake Good Samaritan Society Center staff and the Knute Nelson Home and Hospice staff for your wonderful and compassionate care.
Memorial Gathering: 1-4 P.M., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake with military honors at 3:30 P.M.
Interment; Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Clitherall, MN
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.