Eula Viola Brynelson, 99, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Eula was born on March 2, 1921 in Villard, the daughter of Paul and Louina (Schumacher) Neumann. She grew up on the family farm near Villard and graduated from Villard High School in 1939. Upon graduation she attended St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, and graduated with an elementary education degree.
On October 18, 1945, she married Ralph Brynelson at St. John's Lutheran Church in Villard. Eula was an elementary school teacher in Starbuck, Glenwood and Magnolia for 12 years. She took a 10 year hiatus from teaching to raise her daughters and eventually returned to teaching, where she taught in Cottonwood for 18 years.
She was active in the Lyon County Library Board, American Cancer Society, Fergus Falls Y’s Folks and also in various churches: Christ Lutheran in Cottonwood, Bethlehem Lutheran in Fergus Falls and Zion Lutheran in Alexandria.
Eula’s life was one well lived. Whether she was teaching for 30 years, learning to water ski at 40 continuing until she was 70, boogie boarding with her grandkids at 70 or parasailing at 80, she had a zest for life. Eula loved to entertain, especially family on holidays or at the family cabin. She and her sisters had contagious laughs which could be heard at family get togethers. Eula always had some project going. It was always an adventure participating in her art, baking, cooking, or decorating projects. Her retirement passion was decorating cakes for family members for birthdays and special events like graduations. The cakes could be sport, animal, ski slope, safari, campsite base and the list could go on and on.
She loved to travel. She and Ralph would make visits to his family in Norway. They traveled to many states with her favorite place being spending winters in Kona, Hawaii, where they were Ohana members of Church of the Holy Trinity. Here they created lasting relationships throughout the states. She loved to have family and friends visit so she could share the “aloha spirit”. She cherished the time with her family there celebrating Christmas, by playing in the ocean and just spending time together. She was affectionately called “Tutu” which means grandma in Hawaiian. She made beautiful keepsake Hawaiian quilts for each daughter. Eula spent many hours with her grandchildren and was able to attend their school activities, graduations and weddings. She also enjoyed interacting with her great-grandchildren, whether it was doing a puzzle, reading, coloring, cuddling or giving them a ride on her walker.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 61 years, Ralph; parents; sisters, Marjorie (David) Bogie and Ardella (Andy) Andert.
Eula has left many fond memories for her daughters, Lorie (Charles) Hammer of Villard, and Tammie (Mark) Masten, Fergus Falls; four grandchildren, Matthew (Tiffaney) Hammer, David (Samantha) Hammer, Scott (Abigail) Masten and Cristina Masten; great-grandchildren, Macy Masten, Mikael Hammer, Harper Masten, Macall Hammer, Brynlea Hammer and Barrett Hammer.
There will be a private graveside service held.
The Rev. Paul Dare will officiate.
Interment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Villard.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
