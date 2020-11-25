Services will be at a later date for Eula M. Hopkins, age 98, who passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Eula was born February 26, 1922, in Nevada, Iowa, to Charles Robert and Ruby Etna (Jay) Nuttall. She married Joseph Hopkins on July 8, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois. They later divorced. Eula was a homemaker and also worked as a licensed beautician. She enjoyed fishing, cross-country skiing, playing cards, especially bridge, growing roses at her home and quilting. Eula loved to paint, especially desert scenes and flowers. She was a talented seamstress and made clothing for her boys.
Eula is survived by her sons, David (Susan) of Lancaster, Kentucky, Lawrence (Deborah “Debbie”) of Hudson, Illinois, Charles (Pauline) of Little Falls, Geffery (Gail) of Kingsport, Tennessee, George (Cindy) of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and John (Pam) of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Nuttall; and sister, Lois Moody.
