Eunice MacFarlane, 81, died surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Pioneer Care Center in Fergus Falls.
Eunice Darlene Axvig was born June 7, 1941, at Grafton, ND, to Reuben and Emma (Lundgren) Axvig. She was raised on the family farm in northwest Walsh County and baptized and confirmed at Hitterdahl Lutheran Church. She attended grade school at Silvesta rural school and graduated as valedictorian in 1959 from the Walsh County Agricultural High School in Park River, ND. She then attended the University of North Dakota and graduated in the spring of 1963 with a degree in Medical Laboratory Technology. Eunice went on to pass the American Society of Clinical Pathologists exams to become a registered medical technologist.
On Easter Sunday, April 14, 1963, Eunice married John MacFarlane at Hitterdahl Lutheran of rural Milton, ND. The couple made their first home in Fergus Falls before moving to Garrison, ND, a year later. Their first son, Charles, was born at Garrison. In late 1964 they moved to Jamestown, ND, where son James was born and in 1972 moved to Langdon where son William joined the family. In 1978 the family moved back to Fergus Falls.
Eunice worked at clinics and hospitals as time permitted in each of the communities. In 1981 she joined the M-State faculty and taught courses to med lab tech, phlebotomy, and nursing students. In 1992 she returned to UND and earned a Masters Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology. She served as director of the Medical Lab Tech program at Fergus Falls Community College from 1993 until her retirement in 2001.
Involvement in community activities that benefited others was important to Eunice. She was active in PEO, AAUW (1986 Women of the Year), the YMCA as a board member, president, and chair (earned Lifetime Achievement Award), Red Cross Bloodmobile, American Cancer Society, and Lakeland Hospice. Faith guided Eunice and she was extraordinarily active in the Jamestown and Langdon Presbyterian Churches and Federated Church in Fergus Falls. Eunice enjoyed spending time with people and helping others. She played bridge, piano and the organ at the Langdon church, prepared scores of med lab tech students for their careers, sat for Safe Exchange and with Hospice patients, delivered meals to shut-ins, drew blood for the Red Cross, sang in the choir, and was a Stephen Minister.
Family was her greatest joy. She did things the right way as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She supported her husband in his work and the family moves it required. She educated her sons as they matured by sharing clear expectations, and setting an example for adult behavior. There was camping, traveling, and enjoying thirty plus years of summers at Swan Lake. She hosted Grandma Camps and seldom missed a concert, dance or piano recital, hockey, football, softball, baseball, volleyball, and even a few basketball games when a child or grandchild was involved. She was instrumental in seeing her children and grandchildren pursue and earn college degrees.
Eunice was preceded in death by an infant son; a sister, Arlene, and her parents, Reuben and Emma Axvig.
She is survived by her husband, John of Fergus Falls; sons, Chuck (Linda) of Fergus Falls, Jim (Jennie) of Pelican Rapids, and Bill (Jasmine) of Pelican Rapids; grandchildren, Peter (Christine), Andrew, Megan, Abby, Ellie, Grace, and Cameron, and brothers, Richard (Karen) Axvig of Grand Forks and Dan (Cathy) of Bismark, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are preferred to Federated Church, Fergus Falls YMCA, or any charity of the donor’s choice.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Homestead Cottage and Pioneer Care Center for providing comfort and care for Eunice during her final journey.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at Federated Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Dr. Douglas Dent and Reverend Dr. C. Ed Morgan
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com