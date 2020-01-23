Eunice Luverne (Rud) Peterson, 101, of Fergus Falls died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Eunice was born August 17, 1918, to Herbrand and Hilda (Johnson) Rud in Elizabeth Township. She attended School District 16 in Elizabeth.
She married Curtis E. Peterson on October 6, 1940, in Fergus Falls.
For 24 years, she worked at the Lake Region Wild Rice Children’s Home. Eunice loved her pets, especially Tom Cat, playing cards with her close group of friends, baking cinnamon rolls, home baked bread with chocolate glaze, green jello salad, and fishing for sunfish. She was a life-long member of First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis Peterson in 1970; a daughter, Sharon Murdoff; siblings, Myrtle Quam, Mabel DuVick, Elva Neubert, Lawrence Rud, Melvin Rud, and Elmer Rud, and special friend, Alice Hovland
Eunice is survived by her son-in-law, Duane Murdoff; grandchildren, Julie (Brad) Jaeger, Judy Greyson, Brad (Renee) Murdoff, Bryan (friend, Bethany) Murdoff, and Chad (Tasha) Murdoff; 11 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren, and special friend, Sandy Torgerson.
A special thank you to the staff at LB Broen Home for the loving care that they gave to Eunice and also to the Rev. John Andrews for his monthly visits.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. John Andrews will officiate.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.