Evangeline “Angie” Streeter, 86, of Clarissa, formerly Fergus Falls, died Thursday, November 25, 2021, at the Central Todd County Care Center.
She was born December 2, 1934, in Thief River Falls, to Rupert and Ida (Feragen) Nelson. She graduated in 1952 from Pelican Rapids High School. While roller skating, Angie met her future husband, Bud Streeter, on a blind date. On January 30, 1953, she was united in marriage to Gates “Bud” Streeter at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. The couple made their home in rural Fergus Falls. To this union, five children were born: Bob, Cindy, Mike, Keith and Bonnie.
Angie enjoyed painting, square dancing, sewing clothes for family, genealogy, gardening and canning and eating at the Viking Café. She also enjoyed going to the library and senior center. You always knew where Angie stood on an issue as she would always give you her two cents (or more!).
Angie is survived by her children: Bob Streeter of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Mike (Linda) Streeter of Fergus Falls, Keith (Sue) Streeter of Junction City, Kansas and Bonnie (Jerry) Donovan of Eagle Bend; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Angie raised their granddaughter, DeLinda Denslow and also had several stepsisters and brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Cindy Wegner, a granddaughter, Amanda Maland and her daughter-in-law, Julie Streeter.
Funeral service: Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Visitation: one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial: Trinity-Faith Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
