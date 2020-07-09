Evelace G. (Evie) Hanson, 91, a longtime resident of Battle Lake, died June, 25, 2020, under the care of Sanford Hospice House following a stroke.
Evie was born May 2, 1929, in Fergus Falls, the first child of Selvin and Bertha (Shylstad) Garberg of rural Underwood. She attended Barnhard Grade School and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1947. She began working as a clerk at the Otter Tail County Register of Deeds (Recorder’s) office as a summer job, intending to start college that fall and become an elementary teacher. Instead, she found her position to be interesting and challenging and decided to make it her career. At the age of 21, she became deputy clerk and at 22 years of age, was appointed as register of deeds. She was reelected at age 25 continuing in the position until she took 8 ½ years off to raise her family. Evie then returned to the office again, first as a deputy clerk then as county recorder, until she retired in 1992.
Faith, family and friends were Evie’s life! She was baptized and confirmed at Tingvold Lutheran Church, rural Underwood where she taught Sunday school and served as organist during high school. On April 14, 1951, she married Robert B. Hanson at Tingvold. They made their home in Battle Lake and were blessed with two children, Rebecca and Steven. After her marriage she became a member of First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, served on several boards, and enjoyed Bible study, quilting and WELCA. She volunteered at Good Samaritan in Battle Lake following retirement serving coffee, playing the piano for hymn singing and reading to the residents. She also enjoyed other community activities especially sporting and art events with her many beloved friends. Evie was also a loyal Twins and Vikings fan! In November 2016, she moved to the Lakeview Senior Living Apartment where she lived until her recent hospitalization.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (September 16, 1991); her parents; her father and mother-in-law, George and Olga Hanson; brother, Harris and sister, Beatrice.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky (Fernando) Garcia, Phoenix , Arizona, son, Steven (Kristi) Hanson, Battle Lake; three grandchildren, Alex Garcia, Denver, Colorado, Nichole Fick (Doug) Fergus Falls and Shelby Hanson (Colton Laymon) Vergas; three step-grandchildren, Kari (Justin) Johnson, Ottertail, Kelly (Denton) Parker, Oklahoma City, OK and Kate Sprattler, Fargo; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Arvis (David) Olson, Yelm, Washington, sister Vicki (Daryle) Teske, Lake Park, sister-in-law Phyllis Garberg, Twin Valley and many nieces and nephews all who fondly remember days at the lake with “Auntie E.”
The family asks that any memorials be made to First Lutheran Church of Battle Lake or a charity of your choice. They would also like to extend appreciation to the entire staff at Lakeview Senior Apartments whom Evie enjoyed so much. A celebration of her life will take place at First Lutheran at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.