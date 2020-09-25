Eveleen Marie (Hollister) McMorrow, “Evie” or “Joe,” as she was known to her siblings, passed away on the morning of September 20, 2020, in Fergus Falls.
She was born April 27, 1931, to Arvin and Kathleen Oswald in Bay City, Michigan.
Her youth was spent on the family farm with two older brothers and two younger brothers and a sister. She worked a number of jobs over the years as well as being a loving mother and housewife.
On April 11, 1951, she married Gene Hollister and moved to Bloomington, in 1961. They moved to Fergus Falls in 1975, with their son, Gene Hollister II.
She attended Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, confirmed in faith on April 14, 1946, at St John’s Lutheran, Bay City, Michigan.
Evie loved her friends and to socialize. She loved to antique hunt, shop for jewelry and clothes, go to flea markets and auctions, and it was hard for her to pass a garage sale sign. She enjoyed playing billiards, music on the organ and cards. She enjoyed many years of wintering in Arizona and the friends she made there.
Survived by son, Gene Hollister II, sister, Janet (Jerry) Behmlander, brother, Gary Oswald, Dorothy Kartz and many caring friends and relatives whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arvin and Kathleen, brother, Elmer (Butch) and Mary Ann Oswald, brother, James Oswald, brother, Lawrence (Larry/Spark) and Jeannie Oswald, Gene Hollister Sr., and estranged second husband, Robert McMorrow.
Special thanks to Broen Home for the special care given to Evie. Thanks as well to the Rev. Ed and Julie G. from Bethel Church for their spiritual care.
She will be interred with her first husband, Gene Hollister Sr., at a service to be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Bay City, Michigan, at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
