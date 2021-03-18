Evelyn (Zimmermann) Heggen, also known as “Aunt Billy” or “Turtle,” 99, a current resident of Mesa, Arizona, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021.
Evelyn was born to Frederick and Bertha (Grunewald) Zimmerman on a farm in rural Minnesota, February 24, 1922. She was the last living of 13 children and four half-sisters.
On December 15, 1940, Evelyn was joined in the unity of marriage to Vernon Heggen. Evelyn and Vernon were blessed to have three daughters Shirley Lavelle (deceased), Barbara (Mike) Patrick, and Susan (Mike Shelley-deceased) Shelley.
In 1950, she moved to Washington and was employed by Boeing as a mechanic until retirement in 1984. She was a pioneer woman and trailblazer for the women in her family. Evelyn enjoyed crafting, crocheting, flowers, baking, sewing. She also enjoyed family gatherings. Evelyn was known to be kind, generous and loving by all that knew her.
Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Barb and Susan, eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband, Vernon Heggen, daughter, Shirley Lavelle, grandsons, Darryl Busenbark and Dean Resop, granddaughters, Carri Langford, Coni Jean Resop and Michaela Busenbark.
Graveside service will be held for family at Mountain View cemetery in Lakewood Washington, date of service to be determined.