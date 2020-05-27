Evelyn (Claeys) Millard, 91, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Evelyn was born September 13, 1928 to Belgian immigrants, Emil and Sophia Claeys. Her family farmed near Minneota.
In 1947 she married Archie Millard at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Minneota. Evelyn was a hard-working housewife whose eight children kept her very busy.
Religion was very important to her and played a major role in her outlook on life. She loved nature and gardening. Archie and Ev spent many winters in Arizona, after his retirement. Evelyn resided at Mill Street Residence in Fergus Falls for eight and a half years, spending many hours with her good friend, Lois Kern.
She was a wonderful mother and heaven is richer with her there.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Archie; her parents; a grandson, Adam; brothers and sisters, Joseph Claeys, Andy Claeys, Marie Janssen and Bertha Tholkes, and brother-in-law, Donald Hoberg.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Steven (Diane) of Fergus Falls, Dennis of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Timothy (Beth) of Hot Springs, South Dakota, William (Julie) of Fergus Falls, Patrick (Julie) of Fergus Falls, Kathleen of Green Valley, Arizona, James (Mary) of Brainerd, and Kevin of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Matt, Melissa, Emmy, Andrew, Joe, Sarah, Daniel, Allan, Lucy, Bartholomew, Isabel and Mike; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Hoberg of Minneota.
A private service will be held.
Internment will be at St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.