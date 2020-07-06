Evelyn Marie (Schoeneberger) Priebe, age 79, of Perham, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Fallbrook Memory care in Lincoln, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service with parish prayers at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, July 10 from 9– 10 a.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
