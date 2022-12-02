Evelyn Van Loon

Evelyn Theresa (Van Dunk) Van Loon of Fergus Falls, MN and formerly of Maple Grove, MN passed away November 29, 2022 at the Pioneer Cottages. She was born August 2, 1930 to Arthur and Flora (Rozendal) Van Dunk at her grandparent’s home in New Amsterdam, Wisconsin. Evelyn was raised on the family farm outside of Holmen, Wisconsin and attended Holmen schools. Growing up she attended the New Amsterdam Presbyterian Church, where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior after hearing a sermon about heaven. This decision gave her the assurance that someday she would experience heaven.

