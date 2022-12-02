Evelyn Theresa (Van Dunk) Van Loon of Fergus Falls, MN and formerly of Maple Grove, MN passed away November 29, 2022 at the Pioneer Cottages. She was born August 2, 1930 to Arthur and Flora (Rozendal) Van Dunk at her grandparent’s home in New Amsterdam, Wisconsin. Evelyn was raised on the family farm outside of Holmen, Wisconsin and attended Holmen schools. Growing up she attended the New Amsterdam Presbyterian Church, where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior after hearing a sermon about heaven. This decision gave her the assurance that someday she would experience heaven.
During a church young people’s outing to Granddad’s Bluff in La Crosse, Evelyn officially began dating Russell Van Loon. They were married on August 3,1951. He was the love of her life. Evelyn attended Northwestern Bible College and went on to graduate from La Crosse State Teachers College with an education degree. She taught in a one room school for a year. Soon being a mother became a full-time occupation as four children were born in the next 5 years.
Her energies were spent joyfully investing in her children and in serving in her church. Evelyn taught Sunday School, worked with the Pioneer Girls and faithfully sang in the church choir first at Grace Community Church in Golden Valley and then in 1972 at Crystal Evangelical Free Church. She worked as an assistant in the church’s preschool for several years. She volunteered for over 30 years in the church library supporting her own love of reading.
Evelyn was known to be an excellent baker and definitely had a sweet tooth. She was also, an amazing seamstress. She completed dozens of quilts and comforters for family and friends. During her years in memory care, she began knitting again, making countless dishcloths even as her memory failed.
Russell and Evelyn lived in Crystal, MN beginning in 1955 until moving to Maple Grove in 1990. Since 2014 Evelyn had lived in Fergus Falls in Pioneer Memory Care.
Evelyn went to be in the presence of her Lord and Savior under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and the loving staff at Heartland Pioneer Memory Care cottage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell and her brother, Gordon Van Dunk. Evelyn is survived by her sister Ann Pfaff and brother-in-law, Don Van Loon; her 4 children: Deb (John) Lindell, Dan (Beth) Van Loon, Barb (Brian) Karsjens and Laurie (Dave) Strom. Her grandchildren - Peter (Brittany), Theresa and Andrew Lindell; Isaac (Allison), Joel (Kristin), Nathaniel (Savannah) Van Loon, Evelyn (Jeremy) Miller, and Ana (Tom) Moen; Rachel, Laura, and David (Rachel) Karsjens; Evan Strom, Katie (Adam) Rozanas and 19 great-grandchildren.
Private family interment followed by a memorial gathering on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 1-3pm at New Hope Church. 4225 Gettysburg Ave N., New Hope, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone