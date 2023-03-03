Everett LeRoy Del Norton

Everett LeRoy Del Norton was born December 16,1927, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus on February 25, 2023. He passed away in his home of 58 years in Grosse Ile, Michigan.

