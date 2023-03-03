Everett LeRoy Del Norton was born December 16,1927, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus on February 25, 2023. He passed away in his home of 58 years in Grosse Ile, Michigan.
Everett leaves behind his beloved wife of 76 years, Patricia Ann. Also, his 4 children, Lynn (Jim) Eule, Brenda (Dan) Harris, Randy (Janet) Norton and Trisha Lehman.
He dearly loved all his grandchildren: Angela (Rob) Teetsel, Jason (Cara) Eule, Kara (Josh) Rape, Joshua (Nikki) Eule, Nathan (Christa) Harris, Chad (Jenny) Harris, Becky Perdue, Robbie Beane, Michael Norton, Patrick (Emily) Norton, Julie Booker, Lisa Norton, Stephen Norton, Kristina (Gary) Abrahamson, Andrew Norton, Bobby (Sophie) Lehman, Emily Cooper, and Thomas (NiKole) Lehman.
Great-grandchildren: Griffin and Gracie Teetsel; Koltin, Kanen, Kierstyn Schwier; Nathan and Noah Eule; Levi and Harper Eule; Morgan, Katelyn and Brooklyn Harris; Gavin, Sydney, Olivia, and Clayton Harris; Jodan, Violet, Malachi, Stevie, Luke, and Pablo Booker; Scarlett and Eleanor Carr; Oliver Norton, Emma Abrahamson; Logan, Layla, Addie, and Lynlee Cooper, and Roni Lehman.
Everett leaves behind two sisters, Gen Arnold in Kankakee, IL, and Lois Oleson in Eugene, OR.
He was preceded in death by his parents R.D. Norton and Beulah (Chamberlin) Norton, and his siblings Robert Norton, Wanita Burris, Betty McGuire, and infant Glenn Norton.
Right after high school, Everett enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, CA. He had an Honorable Discharge in 1950.
Everett married Patricia Ann Enderson on September 23, 1946, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
He began with very humble beginnings and worked diligently to graduate from Olivet Nazarene University with a B.S. in Business Administration in Bourbonnais, Illinois, in 1962.
Although Everett worked over 40 different jobs in his lifetime, his working career was with Ford Motor Company as a Material Control Manager. After 28 years, he retired from Ford Motor in 1993.
Everett enjoyed his last thirty years traveling, treasuring family time, golfing, and being meticulous about his yard work and his corner of the garage. Everett always enjoyed a nice, clean car; Lincolns were his favorite.
Everett was a patient, joyful, and faithful husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandfather. He was a committed churchman in his serving, giving, and praying. He drove 1 hour each way to his church from his home for over 60 years. He was a friend to all who knew him. He would strike up a conversation with any and everyone, being sure to ask them if they knew Jesus and had given their heart and life to Him. He knew the most important decision for anyone in this world was their salvation and acceptance of Christ so that they would reap all the benefits of eternal life in Heaven. He really does want to see us all again.
Thanks for all the years of memories! Our memories of you are a treasure to be held close, forever, until we meet again!
Entrusted into the care of Harry J Will Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Everett LeRoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone