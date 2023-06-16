Faith Louise Reusch, 75, of Fergus Falls, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Faith was born on December 2, 1947, to Richard and Olive (Hanson) Swenson. Her younger years were spent growing up in the Hoffman area eventually moving with her family to the Otter Tail Lake area.
On March 7, 1964, she married James Victor Torgerson and had two boys, Cameron (Chip) and Troy Torgerson.
They lived in the cities for a couple of years but eventually moved back and farmed with Jim’s brother, Larry and his wife, Sandi. Faith was a tiny woman, very strong and determined, milking cows twice a day plus making sure her husband, kids and hired hands were all fed.
She held many jobs over the years working at Stubbs, a mink farm, cleaning cabins and eventually putting 20 plus years in at Northern Contours.
She was very loving and kind with many other neighbor kids also calling her mom. In her last years she moved into Riverbend Apartments and made many great friends and loved her view from the penthouse.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Olive Swenson; sister, Diane (Billy) King; brother, Rocky Swenson; brother-in-law, Everett Anderson, and daughter-in-law, Lethe Torgerson.
She is survived by James Torgerson; her sons, Chip Torgerson and Troy Torgerson; grandchildren, Eric Torgerson, Samantha (Shannon) Torvinen, and Axel Torgerson; great-grandchildren, Edric Torvinen and Thornton Torvinen; siblings, Tim (Carol) Swenson, Russ (Max) Swenson, Shelley (Gary) Schott, and Jeff (Cindy) Swenson; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation with refreshments will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Interment: Bagstevold Cemetery, rural Erhard, MN at a later date.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone