Felice M. DeMesy Masten, 87, of Fargo, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Eventide Independent Living in Fargo.
Felice was born October 4, 1932, to Felix and Bertha (Schiley) Mondry in Sisseton, South Dakota. Felice graduated from Breckenridge High School and attended floral design school.
She married Joseph DeMesy on July 17, 1950, in Breckenridge. After his death in 1988, she met David Masten and they were married on April 29, 2001.
She was a member of the Elks and also Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Felice enjoyed gardening, entertaining, cooking, poetry and quilting.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Bertha and Felix Mondry; her husband, Joseph DeMesy Sr., grandson, Matthew DeMesy; brother-in-law, Don Meyer, and stepson-in-law, Don Walen.
Felice is survived by her husband, David Masten of Fargo; children, Joseph (Dana) DeMesy of Dallas, Texas, Roxanne (Terry) Tucker of Battle Lake, Rory (Jackie) DeMesy of Minneapolis, and Pamela (Bob) Halvorson of Duluth; stepchildren, Candy (Tom) Westrum of Litchfield, Margie (Corey) Rinas of Moorhead, Lynn (Steve) Bengtson of Underwood, Mark (Tamara) Masten of Fergus Falls, Beth Walen of Fergus Falls, and Chuck (Kim) Masten of Moorhead; grandchildren, Christine, Travis, Taryn, Tessa, Tyler, Lindsey, Carissa, Joey, Jillian, Daniele; stepgrandchildren, Adam, Amy, Allison, Jason, Scott, Cristina, Holly, Sarah, Danny, and Shaina; 22 great-grandchildren and 13 great-stepgrandchildren; siblings, Joseph (Mary) Mondry and Florence Meyer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are preferred to Ethos Hospice in Fargo, North Dakota.
Walk-through visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
Graveside service will be 1:15 p.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Father Patrick Hoeft will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
