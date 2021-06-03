Felix “Rick” Fredrick Farrar, 83, a resident of Fergus Falls, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Felix “Rick” was born January 28, 1938, to Felix Thomas Fredrick and Esther (Watson) Farrar in Fargo, North Dakota. He attended school in Fargo, graduating in 1956. After high school he enlisted in the Naval Reserve, stationed in Chicago, Illinois, where he found his “niche” in photography. After basic, he returned to Fargo, where he worked for Scherling Photography. While in Fargo, he met Barbara Fiedler and they were wed in Fergus Falls, in 1964.
In 1964, Rick took a job teaching journalism/photography at South Dakota State University, Brookings, South Dakota, where he was the department head. While in Brookings, their first daughter, Holly Marie, was born in 1966. In 1968, the family moved to Fergus Falls. He purchased Oylo Studio, which then became Farrar Studios. In 1969, they welcomed their second daughter, Stephanie Ann. In 1976, Leah Jean, their third daughter, made her appearance.
In the 1960s and 1970s, Rick was very active in the Masonic Lodge, Blue Lodge in South Dakota and Cornerstone Lodge in Fergus Falls. In the mid-1970s, he got on the Divianline of the El Zagal Shrine Temple, Fargo. In 1981, he became potentate.
Their marriage dissolved in 1981.
In 1982, he met, who he referred to as, “The Love of His Life”, Victoria L. Hanson, and they were together until he passed away.
In 1984, they moved to Grand Forks, where he opened another photography studio.
In 1985, he retired and they moved to Arizona. In 1996, they returned to Fergus Falls, bought a home, where his wife, Vik, still resides.
Besides photography, he enjoyed stamp collecting, antiquing, landscaping, tennis, golf, board games, and most of all, music. He enjoyed lapidary (rock collecting), and numerous other interests. He was an artist at heart, shown in all of his numerous paintings, drawings, and photographs. He also enjoyed all of the arts.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Esther; stepfather, Elmer Lindrud; infant son, Kristopher Felix; brother-in-law, Richard A. Hanson, and nephew, Scott Henschke.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria L. Farrar; three daughters, Holly (Shannon) Schweigert, Stephanie (Gary) Lindemann and Leah (Joey) Mau; five grandchildren, Andrew (Shelby) Schweigert, Allison (Adam) Dwyer, Katy Weaver, Abby Mau, and Haley Mau; two great-grandchildren, Cashton Schweigert and Jordyn Dwyer; two sisters, Judy (Clayton) Henschke and Rita Reiter (Jim Meyer), and sister-in-law, Kristie Sutton (Mike).
Blessed be the memory of Felix “Rick” Fredrick Farrar. We would like to thank the dedicated staff of Hospice of the Red River Valley for all the care and support at the end of Rick’s life.
Memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley in Felix Farrar’s name. All other memorials will go toward a memorial bench to be placed in Fergus Falls in his memory. Location is to be determined.
