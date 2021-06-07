Felix “Rick” Fredrick Farrar, 83, a resident of Fergus Falls, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley in Felix Farrar’s name. All other memorials will go towards a memorial bench to be place in Fergus Falls in his memory. Location is to be determined.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. There will be a Masonic service at 1:30 p.m. A recording of the service will be posted to Felix’ tribute wall following the service.
The Rev. Evie Beste will officiate.
Military participation provided by Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, McKenzie, North Dakota.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
