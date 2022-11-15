Ferne D. Brekke, 94, of Fergus Falls, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at PioneerCare Cottage in Fergus Falls under the care of the PioneerCare staff and Hospice.
Ferne Delores Lundby was born September 5, 1928 to Ruth and Otto Lundby, she lived in Vining, MN until eighth grade when her family moved to Fergus Falls. Ferne graduated from Fergus Falls High School. She married Donovan Brekke in 1948, they had one son, Daniel. Ferne had various secretarial jobs, before being hired by the Regional Treatment Center where she worked for many years. When she retired, she and Donny lived on Jewett Lake. Donny passed away in 1994. Ferne loved living on Jewett Lake and she lived there for many more years after Donny passed.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ruth and Otto Lundby; brothers, Walt and Ernie; her husband, Donny; brothers-in-law, Sal (Floral), Erv (Mildred), Vernie (Betty); sisters-in-law, Iona Brekke and Toots (Walt) Lundby; parents-in-law, John and Sophie Brekke, and niece, Sheryl Brekke.
Ferne is survived by her son, Daniel and his partner, Gail Laugen; nephews, Dale, Doug, and Dean Brekke and Mike (Ernie’s son), and nieces, Dianne Brekke, Dawn (Chuck) Henkes and their son, Tucker who was a special young man to Ferne, Sheryl (Ernie’s daughter), Colleen Harris, Yvonne Hughes, and Darlene Suchorski.
Ferne’s main loves were her husband, son Daniel, Gail Laugen, and Jewett Lake. Peace be with you Mom. Dad will meet you in heaven and you can be together forever.
Ferne will be remembered for her smile and her generous hospitality.
A private service will be held.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone